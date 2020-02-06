First American Financial (FAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.79 on Thursday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

