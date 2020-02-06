Domtar (UFS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Domtar to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Domtar has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

