CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.50.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

