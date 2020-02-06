Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNX shares. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 313,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,293,909 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

