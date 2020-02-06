Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

