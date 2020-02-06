Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
