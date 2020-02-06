PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,821,752 shares of company stock worth $114,580,673 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

