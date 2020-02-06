EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

EXAS stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

