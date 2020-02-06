FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mediwound Ltd Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mediwound in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

