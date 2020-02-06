Alacer Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alacer Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE ASR opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

