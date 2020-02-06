INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. INGENICO/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of INGIY stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. INGENICO/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. INGENICO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

