Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.43

News stories about Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingenico Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Ingenico Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Ingenico Group has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $115.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

