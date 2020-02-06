LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 5.00

Media stories about LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) have been trending extremely positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LYNAS CORP LTD/S earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s analysis:

Get LYNAS CORP LTD/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.