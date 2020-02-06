Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

