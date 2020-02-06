Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Apple’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

