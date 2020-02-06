Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Credit Suisse Group’s ranking:

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.