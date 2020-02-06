BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. BP has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

