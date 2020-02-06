S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.50

Headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SPGI opened at $294.77 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

