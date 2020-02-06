AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,663 ($100.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,671.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,283.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

