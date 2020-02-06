FY2019 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.80.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.11. Emera has a 52 week low of C$45.83 and a 52 week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

