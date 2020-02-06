FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$26.59 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.59 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.77.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,293. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

