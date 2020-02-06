National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

In other news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.10, for a total transaction of C$1,757,716.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,813,145. Also, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AstraZeneca Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AstraZeneca Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor
Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Absolute Software PT Raised to C$9.50
Absolute Software PT Raised to C$9.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report