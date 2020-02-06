National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

In other news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.10, for a total transaction of C$1,757,716.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,813,145. Also, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.