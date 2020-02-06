Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.