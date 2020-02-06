Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$9.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of ABT opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a PE ratio of 42.94. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
