Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$9.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABT opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a PE ratio of 42.94. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

