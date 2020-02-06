Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ASR stock opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

