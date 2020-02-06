Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$55.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KL. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.14.

TSE:KL opened at C$49.75 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$38.80 and a one year high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

