National Bank Financial Increases Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$9.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE:ABT opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.94. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$7.28 and a 52-week high of C$10.29.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

