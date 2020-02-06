National Bank Financial Increases Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$9.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
TSE:ABT opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.94. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$7.28 and a 52-week high of C$10.29.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
