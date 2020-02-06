AltaCorp Capital Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.25 million and a PE ratio of 68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.