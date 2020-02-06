Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$33.77 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.85.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
