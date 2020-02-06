Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$33.77 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.85.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.