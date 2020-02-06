Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.25.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.91 and a 1-year high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

