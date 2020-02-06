Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$51.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$51.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

TSE ENB opened at C$55.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.53. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$43.02 and a 12 month high of C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6400003 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

