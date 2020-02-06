Eight Capital Lowers Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) to Sell

Eight Capital cut shares of Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$0.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Nemaska Lithium alerts:

Nemaska Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.