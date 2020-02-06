Eight Capital Lowers Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eight Capital cut shares of Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$0.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Nemaska Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AstraZeneca Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AstraZeneca Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quebecor
Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Absolute Software PT Raised to C$9.50
Absolute Software PT Raised to C$9.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report