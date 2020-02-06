Raymond James Reiterates C$37.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CSFB dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.07.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

