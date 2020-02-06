Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$14.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

