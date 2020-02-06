Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

