Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.82. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Green Dot shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 1,643,590 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $188,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report