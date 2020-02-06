Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.82. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Green Dot shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 1,643,590 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $188,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

