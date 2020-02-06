Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 832 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Get iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs alerts:

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.