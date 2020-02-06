Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,237 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,785% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 239,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

