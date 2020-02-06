Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

