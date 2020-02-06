LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 915% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 918,735 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

NYSE LTM opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.26. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.