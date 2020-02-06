Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,788 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,237% compared to the typical volume of 358 put options.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

