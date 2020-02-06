Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,699 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the average daily volume of 606 call options.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.58. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.