Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,699 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the average daily volume of 606 call options.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.58. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report