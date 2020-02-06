Dillard’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DDS)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,296% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Dillard’s stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

