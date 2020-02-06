Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,047% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.
Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $518.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
