Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,047% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $518.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

