SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 67551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.