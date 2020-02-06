Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SSR Mining Put Options (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,639 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

