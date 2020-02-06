Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 1,895,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 924,576 shares.The stock last traded at $31.78 and had previously closed at $28.88.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,241,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

