Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies traded as high as $86.62 and last traded at $86.44, with a volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.