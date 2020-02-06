Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,170. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pennon Group traded as high as GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,119 ($14.72), with a volume of 43514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,123.50 ($14.78).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNN. Citigroup cut Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 944.40 ($12.42).

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 882.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

