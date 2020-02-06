Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $113.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $112.89 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 5660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.83.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DGX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.