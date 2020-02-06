TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $673.49 and last traded at $658.13, with a volume of 4060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $652.28.

The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.01.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

